Love, not hate, ran deep at Gay Pride Parade in downtown Fort Worth

Tarrant County Gay Pride parade Lives Life Bold The 36th annual event in downtown Fort Worth follows the Pulse nightclub shooting, and organizers wanted to encourage the LGBT community to live their lives in the open and without fear. The 36th annual event in downtown Fort Worth follows the Pulse nightclub shooting, and organizers wanted to encourage the LGBT community to live their lives in the open and without fear. Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com

