North Texas teen rapper accused of killing man at San Antonio Chick-Fil-A

A teenage rapper accused in a Mansfield killing is also accused in the killing of a man at a Chick-Fil-A restaurant in San Antonio, the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Taymor McIntyre, 17, who is known as rapper “Tay-K 47,” has been held in the Tarrant County Jail since June, when he was arrested in the killing of Ethan Walker in Mansfield on July 26, 2016.
The Star-Telegram previously reported that McIntyre was a suspect in a San Antonio killing, but details about the case had not been revealed until this week.
According to documents obtained by the Express-News, the fatal shooting happened April 23 and the victim was Mark Anthony Saldivar, 23.
Witnesses told police that three people had been arguing in an SUV on a freeway access road near the Chick-Fil-A when Saldivar got out of the vehicle and started yelling for help, the Express-News reported.
The SUV accelerated toward Saldivar, who jumped onto the vehicle and began kicking its windshield, according to the report. The front passenger then got out of the SUV and shot Saldivar, the Express-News reported.
McIntyre was identified as one of the four people in the SUV as it fled the parking lot. No other arrests have been made in the case.
At the time of the shooting, McIntyre had been on the run from Tarrant County juvenile authorities.
He had been arrested in the Mansfield case but later released from juvenile custody on house arrest. He was days away from a hearing in which prosecutors were seeking to have him certified as an adult when officials say he cut his ankle monitor and fled in March.
He was still on the loose in May when officials allege that he and another teen viciously attacked and robbed 65-year-old Skip Pepe as he walked along Fish Creek Trail in Arlington’s Cravens Park.
McIntyre was arrested in New Jersey in late June, days after the U.S. Marshal’s office released his name and photographs, asking for the public’s help in locating the “violent fugitive.”
Last month, a juvenile court judge ruled to certify McIntyre to stand trial as an adult in the Mansfield capital murder case, as well as in the Arlington aggravated robbery case.
He was indicted in both cases on Sept. 29, court records show.
Since his high-profile run from the law, the exposure has gained the local rapper support from fans on social media and a broader audience for his music.
His real-life inspired rap song, “The Race,” climbed as high as No. 44 on Billboard’s Hot 100 list. The song’s YouTube video has more than 64 million views.
This report contains information from the Star-Telegram archives
