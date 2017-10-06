Third suspect charged in fatal shooting of 22-year-old Fort Worth man

More than six months after a 22-year-old man was gunned down on a Fort Worth street, a third man has been jailed on a murder charge in the case.
A Tarrant County grand jury handed down a direct indictment against Brandon Durham, 24, on Sept. 20 in connection with the March 18 fatal shooting of Ricardo Oliveros.
Durham was arrested Thursday on a warrant issued after the indictment.
Two other 18-year-old men — Marcos Ocadiz and Mario Alex Rangel — are also charged in the case.
According to homicide Detective Matt Anderson, the shooting apparently stemmed from threatening messages that Oliveros had sent to Durham, an acquaintance.
Anderson said it is also unknown what prompted Oliveros to send Durham the messages messages.
On the night of March 18, Ocadiz and Rangel had picked up Durham from work and were driving in a nearby neighborhood when they happened across Oliveros and stopped in the 300 block of North Chandler Drive, Anderson said.
Oliveros had approached the men’s vehicle, opened a back door and a confrontation ensued in which Oliveros was shot multiple times, Anderson said.
Anderson said Ocadiz was also shot in the hand during the confrontation but it remained unclear Friday by whom.
After the shooting, the three men fled in a vehicle, later dropping Ocadiz off at John Peter Smith Hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound.
Oliveros was pronounced dead on the scene.
Anderson said Durham was cooperative in the investigation and not initially arrested in the case.
He is now being held in the Tarrant County Jail with bail set at $25,000, jail records show.
Ocadiz and Rangel had been arrested in April in connection with the shooting.
Ocadiz was indicted on a murder charge on July 11 and remains held in the Tarrant County Jail with bail set at $300,000. He is also being detained on an immigration hold, jail records.
Rangel was indicted on Sept. 20. He was released from jail back in June after posting a $50,000 bond, records show.
