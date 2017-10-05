A winning recipe: Fort Worth food company moving to $30 million facility

A Fort Worth company that makes custom soups, sauces and side dishes for national restaurant chains will be moving its headquarters and manufacturing facility to a new $30 million facility in Burleson.
McLane Classic Foods will relocate about 40 jobs from its 25,000-square-foot facility at 629 Mony St., just north of downtown, to a 150,000-square-foot state-of-the-art factory in Burleson’s HighPoint Business Park East.
The company hopes to break ground on the new facility in the first quarter of 2018, with construction expected to take about 12 months. The company hopes to begin running tests on its new line in December 2018.
Classic CEO Chris Horan said the business has been “growing rapidly” and that they need more room to accommodate future expansion. Classic provides custom food products to a number of restaurant chains including Potbelly Sandwich Shops, Denny’s, Panera Bread and Logan’s Roadhouse.
The company, which also has an additional 10 temporary employees on two shifts of its production line, is still determining whether it will be adding new employees. But Horan said their team of chefs are the “best of the best and they help us attract a lot of business.”
“We’re extremely excited about making Burleson the new home of McLane Classic Foods,” Horan said.
The Burleson City Council approved a $1.7 million, 12-year, 80 percent tax abatement. It also waived up to $50,000 in permit fees, according to DeAnna Phillips, the city’s marketing and communications director.
“I could not be more excited about the McLane Group and McLane Classic Foods coming to Burleson,” Mayor Ken Shetter said in a statement.
McLane Classic Foods is part of the McLane Group in Temple, owned by Drayton McLane Jr., the former owner of the Houston Astros baseball team. The McLane Group is a holding company owning multiple businesses in Texas, including the iconic Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.
