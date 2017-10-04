Body found at vacant house in southwest Fort Worth; police on scene

Homicide investigators found a body Wednesday at a vacant house in southwest Fort Worth, police said.
Jimmy Pollozani, a Fort Worth police spokesman, said officers went to the home in the 6400 block of Woodway Drive on Tuesday after receiving a call from Arlington police, who said they had been tipped off about a missing person connected to that address.
He said the body — he declined to say if it was male or female — was found inside the house Wednesday.
A van from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office was at the house. Pollozani said the M.E.’s office will identify the body.
Residents in the neighborhood said they’d seen police enter the home with shovels and buckets and heard the sound of jackhammers or drilling.
Officers could also be seen entering and exiting the one-story house wearing masks covering their mouths and latex gloves.
The house, located near Southwest High School, has been vacant for months and recently had a For Sale sign and a “We Buy Houses” sign in the yard, nearby residents say.
Reuben Clark, who lives near the house, said he had seen a crime scene van back up to the home Tuesday evening as he returned from the store but didn’t think anything of it.
He assumed “somebody’s house just got broken into or something of that nature,” he said.
But when his son mentioned to him Wednesday morning that several police cars were back at the house this morning, he walked down to see it for himself.
“There’s got to be something crazy going on,” Clark said.
Clark said the house has been vacant for four or five months.
His son, Cedrick Clark, said he had seen a man working and sometimes staying overnight at the house almost two months ago, as if preparing it to be sold.
“I stopped and asked him about the house and he was saying, ‘Right now, we’re not ready ...,” Cedrick Clark said. “I even asked him if I could look inside, He said, ‘No, not right now. It’s just messy everywhere.’ I didn’t even worry about it.”
Clark said he saw police carry out multiple brown bags, presumably filled with evidence, Tuesday. Given the number of police cars at the house and that investigators have been there for two days, Cedrick Clark said he suspects foul play.
“With all that I've seen, it’s got to be some type of homicide,” Cedrick Clark said. “... It’s death. Whatever it is. It’s death.”
Deanna Boyd: 817-390-7655, @deannaboyd
Comments