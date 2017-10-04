Woman faces murder charge in fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in west Fort Worth

A 35-year-old woman was in custody Wednesday, accused of killing her boyfriend, whose body was found in a wooded area in west Fort Worth, police said.
Police identified the suspect as Brandy Nicole Phillips, 35, who faces a murder charge in the case.
The name of the victim has not been released by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office, but a police report listed the man as Kenneth Stewart, 35.
Police responded to a cutting call shortly before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Cherry Lane.
Once they arrived, officers located Stewart in a wooded area off Cherry Lane, police said. He had suffered an apparent stab wound to his chest, police said.
Police were able to identify and detain a female involved, Officer Jimmy Pollozani said Wednesday in an email.
“She was interviewed by homicide detectives and a warrant was issued for her,” Pollozani said in the email.
The two had gotten into an argument, which ended in the man’s death, police said. Police did not release any other details on the argument or the slaying.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
