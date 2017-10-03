TCU graduate among those fighting to survive after Las Vegas shootings

More Videos 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees Pause 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27 2:57 See the renovated Rockwood Golf Course 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 28 2:20 Cliburn gold medalist returns to Bass Performance Hall 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6 2:31 "It's dishonorable..." lack of quorum shuts down debate about public transit 0:46 Upscale Shops at Clearfork near opening in September 0:20 Police looking for man who approached girls in Target Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59 A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 59 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 500, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed. Storyful and AP

