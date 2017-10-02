Slaying of a Fort Worth teen was not racially motivated, police say

The four suspects accused in the killing of a popular teen in White Settlement in September planned to rob him of drugs, police said Monday, and there’s no evidence that race was a factor.
Xavier Olesko, 18, of Fort Worth, who was black, was killed Sept. 18. The four suspects accused in his death are white. That fact, along with a picture that surfaced on Facebook of a male purporting to be one of the suspects standing in front of a Confederate flag with a “White Pride” tattoo on his back, led to questions about whether the killing was racially motivated.
White Settlement police said Monday that the photo has no connection to the case and that there’s no evidence race was mentioned during the slaying.
Three brothers — Sean Garrison, 23, Tyee Garrsion, 18, and Kyle Garrison, 17 — were arrested in connection with Olesko’s killing on Wednesday. On Friday, police arrested Chase Allan Nix, 24, after he turned himself in.
Investigators said that all four suspects were present when Tyee Garrison and Kyle Garrison met with Olesko in front of a home in the 8100 block of Tumbleweed Trail. Olesko was shot in the driveway, police said.
Police responding to a call for a possible suicide at 8:14 p.m. Sept. 18 found Olesko with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.
Investigators said Olesko had been temporarily living with friends at the home. Moments before his slaying, he was hanging out with friends in the back yard.
Witnesses told investigators that Olesko walked to the front of the home to meet with someone, then a gunshot rang out. One witness ran to the front yard and saw Olesko lying on the ground unresponsive. Witnesses told investigators that they did not see anyone on foot or in a vehicle leave the area.
All four suspects are charged with capital murder. Kyle Garrison, Sean Garrison and Nix are being held in lieu of $200,000 bail and Tyee Garrison in lieu of $300,000 bail.
The Tarrant County district attorney’s office accepted the case on Wednesday, according to police.
Prescotte Stokes III: 817-390-7028, @prescottestokes
Comments