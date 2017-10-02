A sad reminder of mass shootings, both locally and in U.S.

Shootings with multiple victims have became way too common, both locally and nationally.
Sunday night’s deadly attack in Las Vegas is the worst in U.S. history. Gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest country music concert from,the 32nd floor of a casino hotel, killing at least 58 people and wounding more than 500. Paddock killed himself in his hotel room.
The most recent mass shooting in North Texas came on Sept. 10, when Spencer James Haught, 32, invaded a Dallas Cowboys watch party at the home of his estranged wife and opened fire, fatally shooting eight people and injuring another.
Hight was shot and killed by police at the house where the shooting occurred.
Other deadly shootings in North Texas
July 7, 2016: A heavily armed sniper, Micah Johnson, opened fire on police officers in downtown Dallas at the end of a Black Lives Matter parade, killing five and injuring nine others. He was killed by police.
July 23, 2011: Estranged husband Tan Do, opened fire on family members at a Grand Prairie skating rink, killing five and injuring two others before killing himself.
Dec. 25, 2011: Estranged husband Aziz Yazdanpanah, 56, dressed as Santa Claus and opened fire on six family members at an apartment in Grapevine, killing all of them. He then killed himself.
March 20, 2000: Robert Wayne Harris, 28, a disgruntled employee, shot and killed five people and wounded another at the Irving car wash where he had been fired. He also confessed to killing another woman from Irving. He was convicted, and executed by lethal injection on Sept. 20, 2012.
Sept. 15, 1999: Larry Gene Ashbrook, walked into Wedgwood Baptist Church in Fort Worth during a See You at the Pole rally and opened fire, killing seven people and wounding seven more before killing himself.
National mass shootings
June 12, 2016: Gunman Omar Mateen shot and killed 49 people inside an Orlando, Fla., nightclub. Mateen was killed in a shootout with police.
Feb. 25, 2016: Cedric Ford, 38, shot and killed three employees and wounded 14 more at a lawnmower factory where he had worked in Hesston, Kansas. Ford was killed in a shootout with police.
Dec. 2, 2015: Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, and Tashfeen Malik, 27, shot and killed 14 people and wounded more than 20 others at a social services center in San Bernardino, Calif. They were killed in a shootout in police.
Oct. 1, 2015: Gunman Christopher Harper-Mercer, 26, killed 10 people and wounded seven more at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Ore.. The shooter killed himself.
June 17, 2015: Dylann Roof, 21, fatally shot nine African-Americans during a bible study inside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C.. Roof has been sentenced to death in the racially motivated shootings.
May 23, 2014: Elliot Rodger, 22, killed six people and wounded 13 in shooting and stabbing attacks near the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he was a student. He killed himself.
Sept. 16, 2013: Aaron Alexis, a mentally disturbed civilian contractor with ties to Fort Worth, fatally shot 12 people at the Washington Navy Yard. He was killed in a police shootout.
July 26, 2013: Pedro Vargas, 42, went on a shooting rampage at his Hialeah, Florida, apartment building, gunning down six people before officers fatally shot him.
Dec. 14, 2012: A 20-year-old armed gunman, Adam Lanza, entered entered Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., and fatally shot 26 people, including 20 first-grade students and six staff members. He killed himself.
Sept. 27, 2012: Andrew Engeldinger, who had just been fired from his job, fatally shot six people, including the company's founder, and wounded two others at Signage Systems in Minneapolis before killing himself.
Aug. 5, 2012: Wade Michael Page, 40, killed six worshipers at a Sikh Temple in In Oak Creek, Wisconsin before killing himself.
July 20, 2012: James Holmes, 27, killed 12 people and injured 70 others inside a movie theater in Aurora, Colo. He was sentenced to life without parole.
April 2, 2012: Seven people were killed and three were wounded when a 43-year-old former student opened fire at Oikos University in Oakland, Calif. One Goh was charged with seven counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder, but was declared unfit to stand trial.
