Drug suspect wounded after police say he tried to run over over officer with vehicle

A drug suspect was wounded and critically injured after he attempted to hit an officer with a vehicle, authorities said Sunday.
The officer fired multiple rounds at the suspect who managed to drive away in the overnight incident, but minutes later, the suspect crashed into another vehicle at Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway and Riverside Drive.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition Sunday morning was not available. Police did not release his name.
The officer who received minor injuries was treated and released from a local hospital shortly after the incident, police said Sunday.
The incident began at shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Northeast 28th and Blandin streets where the officer was conducting a drug investigation when he made contact with the suspect and fight began, police said.
The suspect got into his vehicle after the officer deployed his Taser.
“The officer was positioned at the driver’s door which was open,” Officer Jimmy Pollozani said in a Sunday email. “The suspect placed the vehicle in reverse. The officer advised the subject to stop the vehicle and the suspect continued go go in reverse.”
That’s when the officer fired multiple rounds at the suspect, wounding him, police said. The suspect managed to drive away from the scene.
Minutes later, the suspect’s vehicle crashed into another vehicle at MLK Freeway and Riverside Drive. Officers located the suspect and took him into custody, and later transferred him to a hospital.
A motorist injured at in the crash on Riverside was treated at the scene.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
