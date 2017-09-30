Four children and one adult hurt in east Fort Worth wreck

One adult and four children were injured during a crash on Interstate 30 on Saturday.
But all those who were injured are expected to survive, police said.
At least one child and possibly two were ejected during the roll-over wreck, which occurred about 5:45 p.m. near Sandy Lane and Interstate 30, according to emergency medical personnel.
CareFlight flew 1 child, MedStar units transporting driver and 3 other children - 1 to JPS, 3 to Cooks. https://t.co/CQQIOkYRVD— WFAA-TV (@wfaachannel8) October 1, 2017
Several occupants were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, police said. The adult and two children were listed in critical condition while two other children were listed in serious condition, first responders said.
At least one child was taken to the hospital by helicopter ambulance, said Matt Zavadsky, spokesman for MedStar Emergency Medical Services.
One girl, who is believed to be either 12 or 13-years-old, was airlifted to the hospital with a serious leg injury, but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
According to a police call log, one vehicle flipped several times before coming to rest.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
