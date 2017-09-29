Texas mom sexually assaulted a boy and shared nude photos of a girl. Now comes prison

A 34-year-old woman who was sharing sexually explicit photos of a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Cristi Jeanette Snow of Nocona was convicted Thursday on charges of sexual performance of a child under 14 for sharing the photos in February 2015, according to Ashley Deener, the Tarrant County assistant district attorney who prosecuted her case.
While that case was pending, Snow pleaded guilty in Montague County to a charge of sexual assault of a child in 2016, Deener said. Snow admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old boy in August 2015 and received four years in prison.
Snow and her fiancé were raising an 8-year-old son together and during the trial she showed a complete lack of remorse for what she had done, Deener said.
“I think one of the jury’s biggest concerns was that she was a predator for both male and female children,” Deener said. “The jury was also concerned that she was a mother. They wanted to give her enough time for her son to grow into an adult.”
The fiancé and Snow were living in a big house in south Fort Worth with at least eight other people, four who were younger than 17, Deener said. Snow also tried to take nude pictures of a 16-year-old girl who lived in the house, but the girl would not allow it, Deener said.
Snow’s fiancé reported the crimes to Fort Worth police officers after he found nude pictures of a 13-year-old girl, Deener said.
Snow’s fiancé found the photos as he searched through her phone while she was sleeping, Deener said.
“He [Snow’s fiancé] had heard through the family that she had been unfaithful,” Deener said. “He had heard rumors that she had naked pictures of herself that she was sending to other guys.”
When investigators with Tarrant County’s digital forensics team analyzed the contents of Snow’s phone, they discovered thousands of conversations she was engaged in with other men on Kik — a popular instant messaging app, Deener said.
She sent other photos of the child to the men she talked to but none of those were sexually explicit, Deener said.
“The [fiancé] cried on the stand during his testimony because he still loves her,” Deener said. “He was really conflicted but in the end he did the right thing and came to the authorities.”
