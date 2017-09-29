Chase Nix
Chase Nix Tarrant County Jail Photo
Chase Nix Tarrant County Jail Photo

Fort Worth

Fourth arrest made in White Settlement killing

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

September 29, 2017 2:55 PM

WHITE SETTLEMENT

A fourth person has been arrested in the killing of a Fort Worth teenager in White Settlement last week, police said.

Chase Nix, 24, of North Richland Hills surrendered at the Tarrant County Jail on Friday, White Settlement police said in a news release.

Sean Garrison, 23, Tyee Garrison, 18, and Kyle Garrison, 17, all from White Settlement, were arrested Wednesday in the fatal shooting of Xavier Olesko, 18, on Sept. 18 in front of a home in the 8100 block of Tumbleweed Trail. They’re charged with capital murder.

Nix, who also faces a capital murder charge, is an acquaintance of the Garrison brothers and was present at the time of Olesko’s killing, the news release said.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

View More Video