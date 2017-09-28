Two brothers argued over money in front of their mother. One of them wound up dead

After a night of drinking beer, Eduardo Romero and his older brother Christian arrived back home on Northwest 25th Street in the early morning of Sept. 17.
As their mother and aunt stood nearby, the brothers began arguing about money.
At some point, Eduardo Romero, 28, pulled a .22-caliber revolver from his waistband and fired at his older brother to scare him, according to arrest warrant affidavit. But Christian Romero was fatally shot in the head, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Eduardo Romero apologized to his mother and fled, but he was soon found asleep in a shed in the back of the residence, police said. He was arrested and has been charged with murder.
Police were called to the residence in the 3000 block of Northwest 25th Street just before 2:30 a.m. Sept. 17 about a shooting, a police report states.
Officers found the body of 33-year-old Christian Romero in a driveway, according to the affidavit, obtained Thursday by the Star-Telegram.
The affidavit gave this brief account of the shooting:
The brothers, their mother and their aunt went to a game room on the night of Sept. 16 after the women had arrived for a visit.
The four returned to Christian Romero’s home in the early hours of Sept. 17. Initially, the women told police that they had gone inside and heard a gunshot, then went back outside and found Christian Romero on the driveway.
But police noted in the affidavit that the women later changed their stories to say they were outside at the time of the shooting.
Eduardo Romero told police that his brother wasn’t armed and never attacked him and that he had fired in his brother’s direction just to scare him.
The younger brother told detectives that he knew his brother was injured but he didn’t know how severe.
Eduardo Romero said he ran away from the residence but later returned and fell asleep in the shed. He told detectives that he had gotten rid of the gun but was so intoxicated he didn’t know where he put it.
Eduardo Romero remained in the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments