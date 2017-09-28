Brothers accused in White Settlement killing have been in trouble before

Two of the three brothers accused in the killing of a Fort Worth teenager in White Settlement have faced prior criminal charges, including a pending felony charge of injury to a child.
Sean Garrison, 23, Tyee Garrison, 18, and Kyle Garrison, 17, all from White Settlement, were arrested Wednesday in the fatal shooting of Xavier Olesko, 18, on Sept. 18 in front of a home in the 8100 block of Tumbleweed Trail.
Sean Garrison was indicted in July on a charge of injury to a child in Fort Worth, accused of injuring a girl younger than 15 years old in March, according to Tarrant County court records.
The indictment says Garrison injured the girl by “pushing her against a hard object or surface, or by striking her with [his] hand, and/or by biting her.”
Garrison was arrested in the felony case in May and was released from jail on $5,000 bond. The case is pending.
Tyee Garrison was convicted twice in 2016 of assault causing bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, according to court records. Both incidents happened in Watauga.
In the first case, which was initially filed as a robbery, he was accused of assaulting a man “by punching him with [his] fist, or hitting him with a chain wrapped around [his] fist, or scratching him with [his] hand,” according to a criminal complaint.
He received deferred adjudication. The sentence was revoked after the second assault charge and he was sentenced to 10 days in jail.
He was also convicted in July of possessing less than two ounces of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and sentenced to two days in jail.
In the White Settlement case, all three brothers face capital murder charges. An arrest warrant affidavit has been sealed by a magistrate judge.
Detectives believe that Olesko and Sean Garrison were acquaintances and planned to meet on the evening of Sept. 18, according to a police news release.
Detectives believe that Sean, along with his brothers Kyle and Tyee, met with Olesko in front of the Tumbleweed Trail home with plans to rob him. During the encounter Olesko was shot.
Police located Olesko’s body in a driveway while responding to a possible suicide call on Sept. 18.
Investigators believe that Olesko was temporarily living at the Tumbleweed Trail residence with friends and was in the back yard with some of them just before he was fatally wounded.
Witnesses told police that Olesko went around to the front of the residence to meet with someone. Then they heard a gunshot. Olesko’s friends said when they ran to the front of the residence they saw Olesko lying on the ground, and he wasn’t moving. One of the witnesses called 911.
Witnesses also told police they did not see anyone leave the area on foot or in a vehicle. Police said other arrests may follow.
The Garrison brothers were being held on a $200,000 bond at the White Settlement Police Department jail, according to the police news release.
Olesko had been a senior at Fort Worth Western Hills High School, where he played football. He had also attended nearby Brewer High School.
