Man waved at teens as he drove down street. Then someone fired a shot

A motorist was wounded Wednesday night as he drove past a group of teens and someone fired a shot, police said.
No one has been arrested as of Thursday morning.
The 34-year-old driver suffered a wound to his neck from either a bullet or glass. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The shooting occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Harvest Moon Drive.
The motorist told police he was driving along the street, passed four teens and waved at them.
The driver said the rear window of his 2006 Toyota exploded and his airbag deployed.
Police later found a shell casing near his vehicle.
Detectives were searching for the teens early Thursday.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments