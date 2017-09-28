A 34-year-old motorist was wounded Wednesday night when he drove by a group of teens on a street, Fort Worth police said.
A 34-year-old motorist was wounded Wednesday night when he drove by a group of teens on a street, Fort Worth police said. Star-Telegram archives Courtesy
A 34-year-old motorist was wounded Wednesday night when he drove by a group of teens on a street, Fort Worth police said. Star-Telegram archives Courtesy

Fort Worth

Man waved at teens as he drove down street. Then someone fired a shot

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

September 28, 2017 9:46 AM

FORT WORTH

A motorist was wounded Wednesday night as he drove past a group of teens and someone fired a shot, police said.

No one has been arrested as of Thursday morning.

The 34-year-old driver suffered a wound to his neck from either a bullet or glass. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Harvest Moon Drive.

The motorist told police he was driving along the street, passed four teens and waved at them.

The driver said the rear window of his 2006 Toyota exploded and his airbag deployed.

Police later found a shell casing near his vehicle.

Detectives were searching for the teens early Thursday.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

More Videos

A 'dreamer' and his wife talk about fears that DACA may end 2:22

A "dreamer" and his wife talk about fears that DACA may end

Pause
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20

While DFW competes for new Amazon headquarters, take a look inside one of its fulfillment centers 1:05

While DFW competes for new Amazon headquarters, take a look inside one of its fulfillment centers

'Live for the pain': Saddle up for the high school rodeo season 1:33

"Live for the pain": Saddle up for the high school rodeo season

Police Association cites low confidence in Chief Fitzgerald, supports fired officer 2:08

Police Association cites low confidence in Chief Fitzgerald, supports fired officer

In Granbury a statue pays tribute to the town's namesake Confederate General Hiram B. Granberry 1:05

In Granbury a statue pays tribute to the town's namesake Confederate General Hiram B. Granberry

On the job hunt in Tarrant County? These companies are hiring! 1:28

On the job hunt in Tarrant County? These companies are hiring!

Funding for low-income students gets more scarce while population rises 1:45

Funding for low-income students gets more scarce while population rises

Mariachi Espuelas de Plata performs at Mariachi Vargas 7:10

Mariachi Espuelas de Plata performs at Mariachi Vargas

Nothing ever changes at Kincaid's Hamburgers. (Except the newly restored 1946 hardwood pine ceiling.) 2:05

Nothing ever changes at Kincaid's Hamburgers. (Except the newly restored 1946 hardwood pine ceiling.)

  • Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20

    Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20

Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

View More Video