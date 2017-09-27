Three brothers from White Settlement arrested in fatal shooting of 18-year-old

Police arrested three brothers on Wednesday in connection with the slaying of a popular 18-year-old Western High School senior — Xavier Olesko.
Kyle Garrison 17, Tyee Garrison 18 and Sean Garrison 23, all from White Settlement, are each being held on a $200,000 bond at the White Settlement Police Department jail, a news release from White Settlement police said. All three subjects are awaiting arraignment for the capital murder charge, the release said.
Detectives were issued arrest warrants for the three men Wednesday and were able to arrest Tyee Garrison near his residence in the 1600 block of South Cherry Lane about 5:45 p.m., according to the release. White Settlement SWAT, patrol and detectives arrested Sean and Kyle Garrison at a residence in the 8000 block of Emerald Crest Drive about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the release said.
All you ever did was make my day better. #RIPX pic.twitter.com/8ugXnAb2ma— madzzz (@undrintoxicated) September 19, 2017
Detectives believe Olesko and Sean Garrison were acquaintances and planned to meet on the evening of Sept. 18, according to the release. Detectives believe that Sean, along with his brothers Kyle and Tyee, met with Olesko in front of a residence in the 8100 block of Tumbleweed Trail with plans to rob Olesko. During the encounter Olesko was shot.
Police located Olesko’s body in a driveway while responding to a possible suicide call on Sept. 18.
Rest In Peace Xavier. See you soon brother #vros pic.twitter.com/qEZRuUboHR— Pres10 (@pres10hk) September 26, 2017
Investigators believe that Olesko was temporarily living at the Tumbleweed Trail residence with friends and was in the back yard with some of them just before he was fatally wounded.
@xavierolesko you will forever be in our ♥️'s. Thank you, Donnia and Jeff Olesko for allowing us to love your precious boy, "big 'un" pic.twitter.com/eWMmKrUO99— Delicia (@deliciatimothy) September 25, 2017
Witnesses told police that Olesko went around to the front of the residence to meet with someone. Then they heard a gunshot. Olesko’s friends said when they ran to the front of the residence they saw Olesko lying on the ground not moving. One of the witnesses called 911.
Witnesses also told police they did not see anyone leave the area on foot or in a vehicle.
you definitely didn't deserve this Xavier, all we want is just for you! #LongLiveX #JusticeForX pic.twitter.com/Xsf5vWrSuD— alyssa (@alyssalanaeJ) September 28, 2017
Police said other arrests may follow.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments