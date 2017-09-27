Kyle Garrison, 17, White Settlement
Fort Worth

Three brothers from White Settlement arrested in fatal shooting of 18-year-old

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

September 27, 2017 11:48 PM

WHITE SETTLEMENT

Police arrested three brothers on Wednesday in connection with the slaying of a popular 18-year-old Western High School senior — Xavier Olesko.

Kyle Garrison 17, Tyee Garrison 18 and Sean Garrison 23, all from White Settlement, are each being held on a $200,000 bond at the White Settlement Police Department jail, a news release from White Settlement police said. All three subjects are awaiting arraignment for the capital murder charge, the release said.

Detectives were issued arrest warrants for the three men Wednesday and were able to arrest Tyee Garrison near his residence in the 1600 block of South Cherry Lane about 5:45 p.m., according to the release. White Settlement SWAT, patrol and detectives arrested Sean and Kyle Garrison at a residence in the 8000 block of Emerald Crest Drive about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the release said.

Detectives believe Olesko and Sean Garrison were acquaintances and planned to meet on the evening of Sept. 18, according to the release. Detectives believe that Sean, along with his brothers Kyle and Tyee, met with Olesko in front of a residence in the 8100 block of Tumbleweed Trail with plans to rob Olesko. During the encounter Olesko was shot.

Police located Olesko’s body in a driveway while responding to a possible suicide call on Sept. 18.

Investigators believe that Olesko was temporarily living at the Tumbleweed Trail residence with friends and was in the back yard with some of them just before he was fatally wounded.

Witnesses told police that Olesko went around to the front of the residence to meet with someone. Then they heard a gunshot. Olesko’s friends said when they ran to the front of the residence they saw Olesko lying on the ground not moving. One of the witnesses called 911.

Witnesses also told police they did not see anyone leave the area on foot or in a vehicle.

Police said other arrests may follow.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

