Facebook Live: Fort Worth officers are not happy with chief, according to survey

Facebook Live: Fort Worth officers are not happy with chief, according to survey

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20

'It's dishonorable...' lack of quorum shuts down debate about public transit

"It's dishonorable..." lack of quorum shuts down debate about public transit

Viral video shows a suspect snatch woman's purse at a popular bar in Fort Worth

Viral video shows a suspect snatch woman's purse at a popular bar in Fort Worth

TCU protesters march over DACA decision

TCU protesters march over DACA decision

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision

'Out of this world!' Longhorn sells for $165,000

"Out of this world!" Longhorn sells for $165,000

Don't get towed from the West 7th parking garages

Don't get towed from the West 7th parking garages

Police Association cites low confidence in Chief Fitzgerald, supports fired officer

Police Association cites low confidence in Chief Fitzgerald, supports fired officer

On the job hunt in Tarrant County? These companies are hiring!

On the job hunt in Tarrant County? These companies are hiring!

Fort Worth

Woman knocked out of her shoes by a vehicle in downtown Fort Worth

Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

September 27, 2017 2:02 PM

FORT WORTH

A 40-year-old woman was knocked out of her shoes by a vehicle as she attempted to cross a busy intersection in downtown Fort Worth just before noon.

The accident happened about 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Houston and Weatherford Streets. Traffic was stopped as the Fort Worth police and fire departments blocked the intersection to assist the woman.

As EMT workers lifted the woman onto a stretcher and loaded her into an ambulance her shoes could be seen a few feet from where the accident occurred.

Fort Worth police spokesman Brad Perez said the woman was transported to the hospital as a precaution and is listed in good condition.

Perez said the person in the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

