Woman knocked out of her shoes by a vehicle in downtown Fort Worth

A 40-year-old woman was knocked out of her shoes by a vehicle as she attempted to cross a busy intersection in downtown Fort Worth just before noon.
The accident happened about 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Houston and Weatherford Streets. Traffic was stopped as the Fort Worth police and fire departments blocked the intersection to assist the woman.
As EMT workers lifted the woman onto a stretcher and loaded her into an ambulance her shoes could be seen a few feet from where the accident occurred.
Fort Worth police spokesman Brad Perez said the woman was transported to the hospital as a precaution and is listed in good condition.
Perez said the person in the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with police.
Comments