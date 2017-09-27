Woman knocked out of her shoes by a vehicle in downtown Fort Worth

More Videos 11:17 Facebook Live: Fort Worth officers are not happy with chief, according to survey Pause 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20 2:31 "It's dishonorable..." lack of quorum shuts down debate about public transit 0:40 Viral video shows a suspect snatch woman's purse at a popular bar in Fort Worth 0:41 TCU protesters march over DACA decision 2:03 Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision 1:24 "Out of this world!" Longhorn sells for $165,000 0:31 Don't get towed from the West 7th parking garages 2:08 Police Association cites low confidence in Chief Fitzgerald, supports fired officer 1:28 On the job hunt in Tarrant County? These companies are hiring! Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Vehicle knocks woman out of her shoes in downtown Fort Worth A 40-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Houston and Weatherford Streets around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. A 40-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Houston and Weatherford Streets around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

