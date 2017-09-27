Teens shot near Fort Worth park

Two teens suffered gunshot wounds in what was believed to be a drive-by shooting at a Fort Worth park overnight.
Police were dispatched to a shooting at the intersection of Binkley Street and Avenue N in southeast Fort Worth at 12:13 a.m.
They arrived to find two male teens, one 17 and the other 18 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds to their lower bodies.
The two had been walking to Titus Paulsel Park when a silver Hyundai pulled up, shot them and then fled, according to Fort Worth police spokesman Bradley Perez.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries and are listed in serious condition.
Perez are still searching for the suspect.
