What would you do for a free cup of coffee? Don’t try this

By Deanna Boyd

dboyd@star-telegram.com

September 27, 2017 10:27 AM

Trouble is brewing for a 55-year-old man after police say he claimed to be a police officer after being denied a free cup of coffee at a Fort Worth 7-Eleven.

Police say Paul McCarroll Humphreys is a frequent panhandler outside the 7-Eleven at 2945 W. Berry Street.

On Tuesday morning, Humphreys walked into the store and poured himself a cup of coffee, according to Fort Worth police spokesman Brad Perez.

“When advised he would have to pay for it, he identified himself as a police officer and started making verbal threats to the employee such as ‘Get on the ground. I’ll arrest you,’ ” Perez said.

Perez said Humphreys also flashed a business card and got on his phone, acting like he was talking to a commanding supervisor.

The 56-year-old clerk, however, recognized him as a frequent loiterer outside the store, he said.

A patrol officer dispatched to the store arrested Humphreys at the scene on suspicion of impersonating a public servant.

He was booked into the Mansfield jail where he remained Wednesday with bail set at $5,000. Impersonating a public servant is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Perez said police found a shotgun inside Humphreys’ car. The car was towed from the scene, he said.

Deanna Boyd: 817-390-7655, @deannaboyd

