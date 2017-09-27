Man found shot to death in Fort Worth home invasion

A man was found shot to death early Wednesday in what police called a home invasion.
The name of the victim was not being released until relatives could be notified.
The home invasion call came into police shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Provine Street in east Fort Worth.
When they arrived, officers found the man with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said. Medical aid was administered to the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Two females in the house were uninjured, police said.
Homicide detectives were conducting interviews.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
