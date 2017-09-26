Viral video shows suspect snatching woman’s purse at Reservoir bar in Fort Worth

More Videos 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20 Pause 2:08 Police Association cites low confidence in Chief Fitzgerald, supports fired officer 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 13 1:13 Father talks about the loss of his slain son at killer's hearing 1:05 While DFW competes for new Amazon headquarters, take a look inside one of its fulfillment centers 1:28 On the job hunt in Tarrant County? These companies are hiring! 1:33 "Live for the pain": Saddle up for the high school rodeo season 0:34 Time lapse of Big Tex's big day 1:17 Airbnb rental causing problems for Arlington neighbors 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Viral video shows a suspect snatch woman's purse at a popular bar in Fort Worth The victim posted the surveillance video from the Reservoir bar to social media and it has been viewed nearly 10,000 times in less than 24-hours. The victim posted the surveillance video from the Reservoir bar to social media and it has been viewed nearly 10,000 times in less than 24-hours. Kandace Tulk Courtesy

The victim posted the surveillance video from the Reservoir bar to social media and it has been viewed nearly 10,000 times in less than 24-hours. Kandace Tulk Courtesy