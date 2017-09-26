Good Samaritan gives men claiming car problems a ride. He soon lost his car

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding two men accused of carjacking a good Samaritan on Wednesday morning at a Fort Worth apartment complex.
The victim was driving his 2015 Kia Optima through an apartment complex when another man approached him and asked for a ride to a gas station because his car was broken down.
The 33-year-old driver agreed, and a third man joined them. The suspects, who claimed to be brothers, promised to reimburse the victim for the gas, police said.
But on the way, one suspect pulled out a .22-caliber revolver, told the driver that he and his brother were from Dallas and ordered the driver to stop and get out of the car, police said.
The car was later found in south Fort Worth with parts of it missing.
Police on Tuesday released photos of one of the suspects and asked for the public’s help finding him.
Police responded to the call about 8:30 a.m. Sept. 20 in the 1000 block of Brown Drive.
The suspects are African-Americans in their early 30s. The suspect in the photo is about 6 feet tall with a slender build. He wore a dark T-shirt, black cargo shorts and dark ballcap backward on his head.
The second suspect is about 5-foot-9 and weighs about 155 to 160 pounds. He wore jeans and a red-and-white-striped shirt.
Anyone with information on the two suspects should call police at 817-392-4469.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments