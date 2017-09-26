Saginaw motorcyclist dies from injuries suffered in Fort Worth traffic crash

A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning when his vehicle collided with a car at an intersection, police said.
The victim has been identified as Carson Jeffries, 34, of Saginaw, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Tuesday.
Carson died at 7:54 a.m. Monday at John Peter Smith Hospital, the website states.
Police responded to the major accident in the 6900 block of North Beach Street and Western Center Boulevard.
Jeffries was traveling through the intersection when his motorcycle was hit by the car, police said. On impact, the motorcyclist was thrown about 50 feet from the crash, police said.
No one was arrested, police said.
