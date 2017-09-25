Campbell Soup is latest company to bring new jobs to Fort Worth

Thousands of cans of Campbell’s cream of mushroom soup stacked up inside a Fort Worth warehouse means more than 120 new jobs for North Texas.
On Monday, DHL Supply Chain opened a distribution center in north Fort Worth for its partner, Campbell Soup Company. The 578,000-square-foot facility will handle all of the distribution for Campbell’s soups, Prego pasta sauces, V-8 juices and Pace salsa for the midwest.
“It’s great to see the trucks coming and going this morning. It means business is already up and running,” said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, noting that Fort Worth is a leading area for logistics in the nation.
Campbell’s has a manufacturing plant in Paris, Texas with 800 employees. The company shifted its distribution work from Paris to the new Fort Worth location, near I-35W and Loop 820.
The Fort Worth center can house up to 43,000 pallets of food and currently has about 100 employees. DHL expects to continue hiring workers as the center will begin housing Pepperidge Farm cookies and snacks for Campbell next year.
“It gives us the opportunity to compete much better from an e-commerce perspective and a customer perspective,” said Bob Furbee, senior vice president of global supply chain at Campbell Soup.
