More Videos

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20

Pause
While DFW competes for new Amazon headquarters, take a look inside one of its fulfillment centers 1:05

While DFW competes for new Amazon headquarters, take a look inside one of its fulfillment centers

Don't get towed from the West 7th parking garages 0:31

Don't get towed from the West 7th parking garages

Two Fort Worth officers injured after crashing into bank wall 0:17

Two Fort Worth officers injured after crashing into bank wall

'It's dishonorable...' lack of quorum shuts down debate about public transit 2:31

"It's dishonorable..." lack of quorum shuts down debate about public transit

'Live for the pain': Saddle up for the high school rodeo season 1:33

"Live for the pain": Saddle up for the high school rodeo season

Funding for low-income students gets more scarce while population rises 1:45

Funding for low-income students gets more scarce while population rises

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 21 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 21

SB4 activist delivers emotional late-night plea 0:45

SB4 activist delivers emotional late-night plea

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision 2:03

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision

Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com
Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth

Campbell Soup is latest company to bring new jobs to Fort Worth

By Andrea Ahles

aahles@star-telegram.com

September 25, 2017 5:32 PM

Thousands of cans of Campbell’s cream of mushroom soup stacked up inside a Fort Worth warehouse means more than 120 new jobs for North Texas.

On Monday, DHL Supply Chain opened a distribution center in north Fort Worth for its partner, Campbell Soup Company. The 578,000-square-foot facility will handle all of the distribution for Campbell’s soups, Prego pasta sauces, V-8 juices and Pace salsa for the midwest.

“It’s great to see the trucks coming and going this morning. It means business is already up and running,” said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, noting that Fort Worth is a leading area for logistics in the nation.

Campbell’s has a manufacturing plant in Paris, Texas with 800 employees. The company shifted its distribution work from Paris to the new Fort Worth location, near I-35W and Loop 820.

The Fort Worth center can house up to 43,000 pallets of food and currently has about 100 employees. DHL expects to continue hiring workers as the center will begin housing Pepperidge Farm cookies and snacks for Campbell next year.

“It gives us the opportunity to compete much better from an e-commerce perspective and a customer perspective,” said Bob Furbee, senior vice president of global supply chain at Campbell Soup.

Andrea Ahles: 817-390-7631, @andreaahles

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

View More Video