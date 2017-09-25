Fort Worth woman claims Texas title, hopes to hit it big in Las Vegas

Tianti Carter will head to Las Vegas later this year, and like many others she’ll be hoping for a big win.

But not at the slots.

The 21-year-old Fort Worth native — an avid breakaway roper and barrel racer — hopes to be named the next Miss Rodeo America.

Carter, who won the Miss Rodeo Texas pageant in June in San Antonio, is among dozens of women who will compete for the title during the December pageant.

The winner becomes the official spokeswoman for the sport of rodeo.

Carter — a Texas A&M graduate as well as a former Miss Texas High School-2012, and Miss Rodeo Austin-2016 — said she is excited about the opportunity.

“I’ve learned so much being a first generation cowgirl,” she said in a statement. “I hope to convey the values of our sport to the next generation.”

Carter, who is currently traveling across Texas promoting rodeo, agriculture and the state’s western heritage, volunteers with groups ranging from the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame to the Autism Speaks Foundation.

She recently went to Thailand to work with veterinarians on rescued elephants.