Road rage suspect faces charges after chase injures two Fort Worth officers

One officer remained hospitalized Monday, but another injured patrol officer was treated and released from a local hospital after the two were injured when their patrol car crashed during the pursuit of a road rage suspect, police said.
The officers, whose names were not released, were injured Sunday afternoon in a wreck at Loop 820 and White Settlement Road.
The officers along with other patrol officers were chasing Christopher Anderson, 21, suspected in a case of road rage, police said.
Minutes after the officers crashed, Anderson also wrecked his vehicle and was taken into custody when officers found him hiding in a nearby residence, police said Monday.
A gun was recovered at the scene, police said.
Anderson was in the Fort Worth Jail on Monday facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm. He also had seven outstanding warrants, according to jail records.
Zadrien Daniels, 21, a passenger in Anderson’s vehicle, also was arrested. Daniels jumped out of the vehicle during the pursuit. She faces a charge of marijuana possession and also had five outstanding warrants at the time of her arrest, according to jail records.
She also was in the Fort Worth Jail Monday.
The chase began about 3 p.m. Sunday when officers answered a call of a road rage incident involving a man displaying a gun at Interstate 20 and Hulen Street.
The caller on I-20 told a dispatcher that another motorist pulled up, displayed a handgun and then pointed the gun, police said.
“Officers located the suspect vehicle and attempted to make a stop, but the suspect did not stop and a pursuit ensued,” Officer Brad Perez said in a news release.
The chase went from I-20 to Loop 820 in west Fort Worth.
A police unit was en route to the chase, exited off Loop 820 and the officer lost control of the vehicle, police said. The car slammed into a brick wall of a Wells Fargo drive-through at Loop 820 and White Settlement Road.
Officers were trapped in the vehicle for several minutes before firefighters extracted them, police said.
This story includes information from Star-Telegram archives.
