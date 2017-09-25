Search is back on for naked man who attacked jogger on Trinity Trails

A search resumed Monday for a naked man accused of attacking a female jogger on Trinity Trails earlier this month despite an arrest of another naked man Friday night, police said.
Police on social media Monday alerted residents that officers were still looking for the suspect in the Trinity Trails attack.
Robert J. Wilson, 23, of Fort Worth, was arrested Friday night, and he’s accused of attacking a 20-year-old woman in the parking lot of the Coventry at Cityview Apartments in the 5200 block of Bryant Irvin Road, police said.
“We are still actively looking for a suspect,” Officer Brad Perez said Monday in an email referring to the Sept. 16 attack. “We are still investigating to make certain there is no connection.”
Wilson was in the Mansfield Jail Monday, facing charges of resisting arrest, harassment of a public servant, criminal mischief and assault with bodily injury. Total bail was set at $5,500, according to jail records.
He was arrested after police responded to a disturbance call about 11:10 p.m. Friday at the apartments.
Officers learned that a 20-year-old woman had been attacked in the parking lot by a naked man believed to be in his mid-20s, according to a police report.
Both the woman and the man were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, the report said. Wilson was later taken to the jail.
Another woman was attacked by a naked male about 6:15 p.m. Sept. 16, police said.
The first victim was jogging east on the south side of Trinity Trails when she saw a naked male sitting near a low water crossing, police said. She was just west of Edwards Ranch Road.
She turned around, but the suspect got up, chased her down and assaulted her, police said. The woman managed to escape and ran to the nearby Overton Woods subdivision where she called police.
A police report listed the incident as a sexual assault.
Police described the first suspect as white, about 5-foot-10 and with a thin build. He has short brown hair and no body hair.
Detectives believe he is between the ages of 16 to 19-years-old.
Just prior to the first attack, witnesses told police they saw a man sitting on a park bench and that he had removed his shorts and had been riding a bicycle naked. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.
This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
