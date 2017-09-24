Two Fort Worth officers were seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a traffic accident as they were responding to a road rage call, police said.
Fort Worth

Two officers injured in crash responding to road rage incident on highway

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

September 24, 2017 3:59 PM

FORT WORTH

Two officers were seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a traffic crash as they responded to a road rage call, police said.

The officers were taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth.

At about 3 p.m., the officers answered a call of a road rage incident involving a man displaying a gun at Interstate 20 and Hulen Street.

“The two officers are involved in some type of accident,” Officer Brad Perez said in a Sunday email.

The officers’ vehicle crashed into a Wells Fargo bank wall at northbound Loop 820 at White Settlement Road.

The suspect’s vehicle was disabled after it crashed, police said. The suspect fled.

Officers were searching a neighborhood just west of Loop 820 in the Maryville Lane area.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

