Two officers injured in crash responding to road rage incident on highway

Two officers were seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a traffic crash as they responded to a road rage call, police said.
The officers were taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth.
At about 3 p.m., the officers answered a call of a road rage incident involving a man displaying a gun at Interstate 20 and Hulen Street.
“The two officers are involved in some type of accident,” Officer Brad Perez said in a Sunday email.
The officers’ vehicle crashed into a Wells Fargo bank wall at northbound Loop 820 at White Settlement Road.
The suspect’s vehicle was disabled after it crashed, police said. The suspect fled.
Officers were searching a neighborhood just west of Loop 820 in the Maryville Lane area.
