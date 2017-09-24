Naked man arrested, but he may not be Trinity Trails attacker, Fort Worth police say

A naked man arrested late Friday in a parking lot may not be a suspect in a Sept. 16 attack on a woman on Trinity Trails, police said Sunday.
Robert J. Wilson, 23, of Fort Worth, is accused of being naked when he attacked a 20-year-old Friday night in the parking lot of the Coventry at Cityview Apartments in the 5200 block of Bryant Irvin Road, police said.
On Sept. 16, a female jogger was attacked by a naked man on the Trinity Trails less than seven miles from the Cityview parking lot.
“So far everything that is gathered is not leading to a connection,” Officer Brad Perez said in a Sunday email. “But they are still going to do some more investigating just to be absolutely certain.”
Wilson was in the Mansfield Jail Sunday, facing charges of resisting arrest, harassment of a public servant, criminal mischief and assault with bodily injury. Total bond was set at $5,500, according to jail records.
Police responded to a disturbance call about 11:10 p.m. Friday at the Coventry at Cityview Apartments.
Officers learned a 20-year-old woman had been attacked in the parking lot by a naked man believed to be in his mid-20s, according to the report.
Both the woman and the man were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, the report said. Wilson was later taken to the Mansfield Jail.
Another woman was attacked by a naked man a week ago, police said. That attack occurred about 6:15 p.m. Sept. 16, police said.
The first victim was jogging east on the south side of Trinity Trails when she saw a naked male sitting near a low water crossing, police said. She was just west of Edwards Ranch Road.
She turned around, but the suspect got up, chased her down and assaulted her, police said in a news release. The woman managed to escape and ran to the nearby Overton Woods subdivision where she called police.
A police report listed the incident as a sexual assault.
Just prior to the first attack, witnesses told police they saw a man sitting on a park bench and that he had removed his shorts and had been riding a bicycle naked. Officers arrived at the scene, but they were unable to locate the suspect.
Police described the first suspect as white, about 5-foot-10 and with a thin build. He has short brown hair and no body hair.
This story contains information from the Star-Telegram archives.
