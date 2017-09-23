A naked man attacked a second Fort Worth woman this week. Police are investigating

For the second time in a week, a naked man has attacked a woman in Fort Worth.
Police arrested Robert J. Wilson, 23, in connection with an attack that occurred late Friday. Wilson is facing charges of assault with bodily injury, resisting arrest and harassment, according to police. Wilson was struck several times with a Taser and may have been under the influence of LSD, police said.
Police are investigating whether the two attacks, which occurred less than seven miles apart, are related.
Officers responded to a disturbance call about 11:10 p.m. Friday at the Cityview Apartments in the 5200 block of Bryant Irvin Road at Coventry, a police report said.
There, officers were told that a 20-year-old woman had been attacked in the parking lot by a naked man believed to be in his mid-20s, according to the report.
Both the woman and the man were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, the report said.
Another woman was attacked by a naked man a week ago, police said. The attack occurred about 6:15 p,m. on Sept. 16, police said.
A woman was jogging east on the south side of Trinity Trails when she saw a naked male sitting near a low water crossing, police said. She was just west of Edwards Ranch Road.
She turned around, but the suspect got up, chased her down and assaulted her, police said in a news release. The woman managed to escape and ran to the nearby Overton Woods subdivision where she called police.
Just prior to the attack, withnesses told police they saw a man sitting on a park bench and that he had removed his shorts and had been riding a bicycle naked.
A police report listed the incident as a sexual assault.
"The suspect kicked and hit the victim with a closed fist several times," police spokesman Daniel Segura said Monday in an email. "Detectives are investigating if any other type of assault occurred."
Police described the suspect as white, about 5-foot-10, with a thin build. He has short brown hair and no body hair.
This story contains information from the Star-Telegram archives.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments