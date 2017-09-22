Police say two friends attacked each other with a pickaxe.
Fort Worth

It started with two friends drinking and ended with a pickaxe fight, police say

By Deanna Boyd

September 22, 2017 10:35 AM

FORT WORTH

A night of drinking for two friends ended in a trip to the hospital after the men stabbed each other with a pickaxe, Fort Worth police say.

Officers were dispatched about 1:47 a.m. Thursday to a report of a cutting in the 5700 block of Geddes Avenue.

According to Fort Worth police spokesman Tracy Carter, two friends had been drinking at the residence when they attacked each other with a pickaxe.

“One suspect fled the scene and was located by officers at his residence,” Carter said.

Carter said both men suffered multiple stab wounds and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries appeared to be non life-threatening, he said.

Donald Ray Clemmons, 52
Fort Worth Police Department Courtesy

One of the men, Donald Ray Clemmons, 52, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was being held in the Mansfield jail Friday with bail set at $100,000.

The other injured man, 53-year-old Darren Washington, was not arrested and is listed as a victim in the aggravated assault report.

“The officers, at the time, felt that the suspect was the primary aggressor,” Carter said.

Deanna Boyd: 817-390-7655, @deannaboyd

