It started with two friends drinking and ended with a pickaxe fight, police say

A night of drinking for two friends ended in a trip to the hospital after the men stabbed each other with a pickaxe, Fort Worth police say.
Officers were dispatched about 1:47 a.m. Thursday to a report of a cutting in the 5700 block of Geddes Avenue.
According to Fort Worth police spokesman Tracy Carter, two friends had been drinking at the residence when they attacked each other with a pickaxe.
“One suspect fled the scene and was located by officers at his residence,” Carter said.
Carter said both men suffered multiple stab wounds and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries appeared to be non life-threatening, he said.
One of the men, Donald Ray Clemmons, 52, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was being held in the Mansfield jail Friday with bail set at $100,000.
The other injured man, 53-year-old Darren Washington, was not arrested and is listed as a victim in the aggravated assault report.
“The officers, at the time, felt that the suspect was the primary aggressor,” Carter said.
Deanna Boyd: 817-390-7655, @deannaboyd
