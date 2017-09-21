More Videos

"Live for the pain": Saddle up for the high school rodeo season

  We know Melvin Knox killed Donald Rodgers. But will we ever know why?

More than four decades after 14-year-old Donald Rodger's death, a cold case detective uncovers new evidence that finally moves the case forward.
Fort Worth

We know Melvin Knox killed Donald Rodgers. But will we ever know why?

Star-Telegram

September 21, 2017 6:21 PM

On Aug. 7, 1973, Melvin Knox and Donald Rodgers were playing basketball in the driveway of Knox’s east Fort Worth home when something went horribly wrong.

After Rodgers went inside the house to use the bathroom, Knox confronted his friend, blasted him in the face with a shotgun and stabbed him seven times. Rodgers, 14, was dead.

Knox, 15, tried to make it look like an intruder had committed the crime, but police weren’t buying it. Even so, he was able to avoid prosecution — for more than 40 years.

But on June 28, 2017, in a Tarrant County courtroom, Knox, now 59, stood before a judge and finally admitted his guilt.

Questions remain, however, about what really happened that day.

