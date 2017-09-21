More Videos

Police described the woman as a person of interest in the killing of Matthew Gaines in the Las Vegas Trail area in January. Fort Worth Police Department Courtesy
Fort Worth

Fort Worth detectives seek person of interest in January fatal shooting

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

September 21, 2017 11:50 AM

FORT WORTH

Detectives appealed for help Thursday identifying a woman authorities described as a person of interest in the January fatal shooting of a man in his apartment.

Police released a video of the woman in hopes that someone would recognize her and tell detectives who she is.

Investigators did not release any other information about the woman.

Matthew Gaines, 41, died of multiple gunshot wounds in the living room of his apartment in the 8700 block of Calmont Avenue, off Las Vegas Trail, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Gaines’ death was ruled a homicide.

Officers had been dispatched on a welfare check to his west Fort Worth apartment, where they found him shot, police have said.

Anyone with information should call police at 817-392-4338.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

