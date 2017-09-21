Fort Worth detectives seek person of interest in January fatal shooting

More Videos 1:49 Fort Worth billionaire gives millions to Biosphere 2 research Pause 1:33 "Live for the pain": Saddle up for the high school rodeo season 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 13 0:11 'Sit down, don't move:' Robbery suspect caught on video 0:45 SB4 activist delivers emotional late-night plea 2:03 Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision 3:52 Operation Airdrop brings vital supplies to Harvey victims 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 24 0:24 Students walk out of class in protest of SB4 at Fort Worth high school 1:22 "Dreamers, not criminals": Students take to the streets to protest end of DACA Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Police seek woman in connection with murder Police described the woman as a person of interest in the killing of Matthew Gaines in the Las Vegas Trail area in January. Police described the woman as a person of interest in the killing of Matthew Gaines in the Las Vegas Trail area in January. Fort Worth Police Department Courtesy

Police described the woman as a person of interest in the killing of Matthew Gaines in the Las Vegas Trail area in January. Fort Worth Police Department Courtesy