More Videos

Fort Worth billionaire gives millions to Biosphere 2 research 1:49

Fort Worth billionaire gives millions to Biosphere 2 research

Pause
'Live for the pain': Saddle up for the high school rodeo season 1:33

"Live for the pain": Saddle up for the high school rodeo season

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 13 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 13

'Sit down, don't move:' Robbery suspect caught on video 0:11

'Sit down, don't move:' Robbery suspect caught on video

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 7 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 7

Mariachi Espuelas de Plata performs at Mariachi Vargas 7:10

Mariachi Espuelas de Plata performs at Mariachi Vargas

SB4 activist delivers emotional late-night plea 0:45

SB4 activist delivers emotional late-night plea

Parker County Judge wants people to learn history from Confederate monument 1:55

Parker County Judge wants people to learn history from Confederate monument

New zebra foal born at Fort Worth Zoo 0:46

New zebra foal born at Fort Worth Zoo

Comanche cobbler is proud of his Southern heritage 1:47

Comanche cobbler is proud of his Southern heritage

  • New zebra foal born at Fort Worth Zoo

    The baby, 60-70 pounds, is doing fine and on exhibit.

The baby, 60-70 pounds, is doing fine and on exhibit. Fort Worth Zoo Courtesy
The baby, 60-70 pounds, is doing fine and on exhibit. Fort Worth Zoo Courtesy

Fort Worth

Calling Jack White, Jack Black and Sean Hayes: The Fort Worth Zoo needs your help

By Anna M. Tinsley

atinsley@star-telegram.com

September 21, 2017 11:12 AM

FORT WORTH

The baby zebra at the Fort Worth Zoo finally has a first name: Jack.

But the zebra foal’s last name has zoo workers stumped.

As they talked about a full name for the baby, they started to wonder: Is the zebra black with white stripes or white with black stripes?

They decided a few entertainers might be able to settle the issue for them — and determine the zebra’s full name.

So they turned to social media, tagging Jack Black, Jack White and Sean Hayes (who made the catch phrase “Just Jack” popular on the TV show “Will & Grace”) on a post asking for help.

They decided that whoever “shows up first gets to choose our Jack’s name,” the zoo posted on Facebook.

“It’s organic, it’s real,” said Alexis Wilson, zoo communications director. “We just had fun with it.”

They hope their message goes viral and reaches the stars.

And they hope at least one will come to the zoo to help decide the zebra’s name.

Jack, a Grant’s zebra foal, was born last month at the zoo to parents Henry and Roxie, weighing 60 to 70 pounds and standing about 30 inches tall. When he’s fully grown, he will weigh more than 650 pounds and be about 44 inches tall.

By Thursday morning, the zoo’s quest to find the right name for him had reached more than 51,000 people on Facebook, prompting some people to ask, “What if all the Jacks show up?”

For now, zoo workers will wait — and watch.

“Now we get to see how it unfolds,” Wilson said.

Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

View More Video