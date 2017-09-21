Teen critically injured at Fort Worth high school rodeo event

A Peaster teenager was critically injured at a high school rodeo competition in north Fort Worth over the weekend.
The accident happened Sunday afternoon at the North Texas High School Rodeo Association arena on Windy Ryon Way, near North Main Street and Northwest Loop 820.
Lexi Liles was riding her horse in a steer undressing event, in which she was trying to pull the ribbon off of a running steer.
Toward the end of the arena the steer turned and clipped her horse, causing it to throw her and fall, according to a witness.
The horse appeared to roll on Liles, who was knocked unconscious, before it hopped up.
Two paramedics who were staffing the rodeo provided emergency care and Liles was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky confirmed that an ambulance took a female patient with serious injuries from the rodeo arena to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.
Liles was not wearing a helmet. Rodeo contestants have the option to wear either a cowboy hat or a helmet during competition, according to the association’s rulebook.
The rules also require contestants’ parents to sign a release granting permission to participate in the events.
Officials with the association declined to comment on the accident, citing HIPAA privacy law. But on Facebook, the association posted that “one of our NT members sustained critical injuries” during the steer undressing event Sunday.
The association asked competitors to wear a turquoise ribbon — Liles’ favorite color — in support of her at a rodeo in Ponder this weekend.
Liles’ family declined to comment on the accident.
Other supporters of Liles were sharing an update from her family on Facebook early in the week. The update said Liles suffered “head trauma” and a CT scan showed signs of swelling.
“The doctors informed us that at this point it is a waiting game,” the update said.
Update from a family member regarding Lexi Liles. Please keep Lexi and her family in your prayers:Everyone has been...Posted by Cheyenne Yandle Ashmore on Monday, September 18, 2017
The association, which began in the early 1970s, offers 26 rodeos plus a championship throughout the school year. Most of the shows, normally over a three-day weekend, are at the association’s arena.
Unlike programs such as football and basketball, rodeo is not sanctioned through the University Interscholastic League, the state’s governing body for high school sports.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
