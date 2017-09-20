Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday
Fort Worth

Fort Worth police arrest suspect in fatal shooting

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

September 20, 2017 7:51 PM

FORT WORTH

A man police suspect played a role in the slaying of a 33-year-old man was in jail Wednesday, police records showed.

Eduardo Romero, 28, faces a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of Christian Romero, a man who was found about 2:35 a.m. Sunday, on the ground outside his residence with a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities.

Officers were unsure Wednesday if the two men were related, according to Tracy Carter, police spokesman.

Police were called to a residence in the 3000 block of Northwest 25th Street just before 2:30 a.m. about the shooting, a preliminary police report said.

Christian Romero was pronounced dead while in front of his residence about 30 minutes later by emergency medical personnel, according to authorities. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that the manner of his death was homicide.

No further information about the shooting or the arrest was available Wednesday.

This story contains information from the Star-Telegram archives

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

