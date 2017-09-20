Police release sketch of suspect accused of assaulting woman on Trinity Trail

Police on Wednesday released a composite sketch of the suspect accused of assaulting a female jogger along the Trinity Trail over the weekend.

The suspect is believed to be 16 to 19 years old, according to a police news release.

The incident began about 5:45 p.m. Saturday when police received a report of a man sitting on a bench in the 1800 block of Rogers Road. He had removed his shorts and ridden a bicycle naked, police said.

Officers arrived, but they could not find the suspect.

At about 6:12 p.m., a woman was jogging east on the south side of Trinity Trails when she saw a naked male sitting near a low water crossing, police said. She was just west of Edwards Ranch Road.

She turned around, but the suspect got up, chased her down and assaulted her, police said in a news release. The woman managed to escape and ran to the nearby Overton Woods subdivision where she called police.

A police report listed the incident as a sexual assault.

“The suspect kicked and hit the victim with a closed fist several times,” police spokesman Daniel Segura said Monday in an email. “Detectives are investigating if any other type of assault occurred.”

Police described the suspect as white, about 5-foot-10, with a thin build. He has short brown hair and no body hair.

Anyone with information should call police at 817-392-4359.

This report contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.