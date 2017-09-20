Watch: Fort Worth robbery suspect tells bystanders to ‘sit down, don’t move’

Police are searching for a robbery suspect who was caught on video telling bystanders at a Metro PCS store to “sit down, don’t move” as he pulled cash from the register.
The incident happened between 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 at a store in the 5500 block of Meadowbrook Drive in east Fort Worth, according to a police news release.
The suspect, who was wearing an orange safety vest during the first robbery, is also a suspect in a second Metro PCS store robbery that happened about the same time on Sept. 15 in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Freeway.
In both robberies, the man threatened employees with a weapon, stole cash and fled in a light-color, four-door vehicle, the news release said.
Police released photos and video of the man on Wednesday. He is five feet, six inches tall, 50-60 years old and weights 150-160 pounds, according to the news release. He was wearing dark pants that were rolled up at the bottom and turquoise athletic shoes.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to call police at 817-392-4381.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
