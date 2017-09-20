More Videos

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 13 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 13

Pause
SB4 activist delivers emotional late-night plea 0:45

SB4 activist delivers emotional late-night plea

Go on a wild chase for a stray dog in Fort Worth 2:15

Go on a wild chase for a stray dog in Fort Worth

Parker County Judge wants people to learn history from Confederate monument 1:55

Parker County Judge wants people to learn history from Confederate monument

Upscale Shops at Clearfork near opening in September 0:46

Upscale Shops at Clearfork near opening in September

Snow falls in Tarrant County 0:32

Snow falls in Tarrant County

7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico 1:47

7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Battle of the Burgers: 2017 0:47

Battle of the Burgers: 2017

Martin Perez talks about his latest start, season after 30 outings 2:10

Martin Perez talks about his latest start, season after 30 outings

  • 'Sit down, don't move:' Robbery suspect caught on video

    The incident happened between 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 at a store in the 5500 block of Meadowbrook Drive in east Fort Worth, according to a police news release.

The incident happened between 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 at a store in the 5500 block of Meadowbrook Drive in east Fort Worth, according to a police news release. Fort Worth Police Department
The incident happened between 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 at a store in the 5500 block of Meadowbrook Drive in east Fort Worth, according to a police news release. Fort Worth Police Department

Fort Worth

Watch: Fort Worth robbery suspect tells bystanders to ‘sit down, don’t move’

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

September 20, 2017 2:30 PM

FORT WORTH

Police are searching for a robbery suspect who was caught on video telling bystanders at a Metro PCS store to “sit down, don’t move” as he pulled cash from the register.

The incident happened between 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 at a store in the 5500 block of Meadowbrook Drive in east Fort Worth, according to a police news release.

The suspect, who was wearing an orange safety vest during the first robbery, is also a suspect in a second Metro PCS store robbery that happened about the same time on Sept. 15 in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Freeway.

In both robberies, the man threatened employees with a weapon, stole cash and fled in a light-color, four-door vehicle, the news release said.

Police released photos and video of the man on Wednesday. He is five feet, six inches tall, 50-60 years old and weights 150-160 pounds, according to the news release. He was wearing dark pants that were rolled up at the bottom and turquoise athletic shoes.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call police at 817-392-4381.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

View More Video