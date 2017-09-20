Police pursuing tips, looking for videos in shooting death of Fort Worth teen

Police intensified their search on Wednesday for the killer of a Fort Worth teen who was shot to death on a residential driveway.
Xavier Olesko, 18, died of a gunshot wound to his chest about 8:40 p.m. Monday outside a home in the 8100 block of Tumbleweed Trail, according to a ruling by officials at the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Detectives are following up on tips and information, but the department does not have a suspect, Police Chief J.P. Bevering said in a Wednesday email.
“Detectives are talking to neighbors, friends and family,” Bevering said.
Detectives also are trying to locate any videos that would assist in determining who the gunman is, Bevering said.
Olesko’s death has been ruled a homicide.
Officers were initially dispatched to the scene on a suicide call about 8:15 p.m. Monday, according to a police news release.
Police have not released any other details.
Olesko’s friends were remembering him on social media with the hashtag “#RIPX.”
Anyone who needs to talk or pray, come by Coach Evans room anytime. B221— Brewer FCA (@Brewer_BearsFCA) September 19, 2017
Aaliyah Hawkins, a classmate of Olesko’s at Western Hills, said in an interview that Olesko had transferred from Brewer before his senior year last year.
He instantly made friends at his new school and played football and basketball.
“He knew everybody and everybody knew him,” Hawkins said.
Hawkins said she texted Olesko on Monday evening to catch up. He replied quickly, saying he was doing good. Then, later that night, she saw her friends start posting “Pray for X” on Twitter.
“You want to think of the best possible outcome but there isn’t one,” Hawkins said. “It happened and he’s gone. Whatever happened, it’s hard either way.
This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7760, @RyanOsborneFWST
