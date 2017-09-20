Reaching the top: See how new 25-story office tower is changing Fort Worth’s skyline

For almost two years, Frost Tower has been rising out the ground, changing Fort Worth’s downtown skyline.
By the end of this week, vertical construction will be completed — or “topped out” — on the $115 million, 25-story office tower, bringing it an important step closer to its grand opening early next year.
The tower at Taylor and Sixth streets is the work of Anthracite Realty Partners, the development arm of Jetta Operating, an oil exploration company owned by Greg and Laura Bird.
Frost Bank, the anchor tenant, is taking more than 73,000 square feet of the building’s 278,000 square-feet of office space. Frost is scheduled to move into the building by the end of February. Anthracite and Jetta will also move into the top floors of the tower from their offices in the Fort Worth Club building nearby.
A Sky Lobby Cafe with a beverage bar and terrace as well as an event and conference center will open in February and March, with a grand opening set for early April, according to Stream Realty, the property management company. It will include a fitness center for its tenants on the 12th floor and executive suites, and have a 900-space parking garage.
Frost Tower is the tallest building to be built downtown since the 33-story, 614-room Omni Fort Worth was completed in 2009. The tallest building is downtown is 40-story Burnett Plaza.
Max B. Baker: 817-390-7714, @MaxbakerBB
Comments