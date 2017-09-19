Xavier Olesko, 18, was fatally shot outside of a home on Tumbleweed Trail in White Settlement on Monday night.
Fort Worth

Fort Worth teen fatally shot in driveway of White Settlement home

By Ryan Osborne

September 19, 2017 12:37 PM

WHITE SETTLEMENT

A Fort Worth teenager was fatally shot in the driveway of a White Settlement home Monday night, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Xavier Olesko, 18, died of a gunshot wound to his chest about 8:40 p.m. outside of a home in the 8100 block of Tumbleweed Trail, the medical examiner’s website said.

His death has been ruled a homicide.

Officers were initially dispatched to the scene on a suicide call about 8:15 p.m., according to a White Settlement police news release.

Detectives were still investigating Olesko’s death Tuesday. No arrests have been made.

A Twitter account for the Brewer High School soccer team in Fort Worth posted about Olesko’s death, asking for thoughts and prayers for his family.

The boys basketball team at Western Hills High School, another nearby school, posted about Olesko’s death on Facebook. A Western Hills alumni account also tweeted about Olesko.

Olesko’s friends were remembering him on social media with the hashtag “#RIPX.”

Aaliyah Hawkins, a classmate of Olesko’s at Western Hills, said in an interview that Olesko had transferred from Brewer before his senior year last year.

He instantly made friends at his new school and played football and basketball.

“He knew everybody and everybody knew him,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins said she texted Olesko on Monday evening to catch up. He replied quickly, saying he was doing good. Then, later that night, she saw her friends start posting “Pray for X” on Twitter.

Details about the shooting, including who might have been responsible, were still scarce Tuesday.

“You want to think of the best possible outcome but there isn’t one,” Hawkins said. “It happened and he’s gone. Whatever happened, it’s hard either way.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684

