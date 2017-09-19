A standing room only crowd filled the City Council chambers recently over Senate Bill 4.
A standing room only crowd filled the City Council chambers recently over Senate Bill 4. Brandon Wade Star-Telegram archives

Fort Worth council looking at new time limits for citizen comments during meetings

By Sandra Baker

September 19, 2017 12:07 PM

After tabling the matter in August, the City Council is scheduled to reconsider changes on Tuesday night to how the public can speak during council meetings.

A three-minute time limit will continue, but a 10-minute rule allowed for a person representing a group of 10 or more people would be reduced to six minutes under the proposed changes.

Moreover, if the council has a busy agenda or numerous speakers have signed up to speak, the mayor will have the option of limiting speakers to two minutes.

The deadline for signing up to speak would also change. If approved, citizens will need to sign up by 2 p.m. on the day of the meeting. That would be done online, in-person or by calling the City Secretary’s Office.

Folks would no longer be allowed to show up at City Hall just before the meeting to sign up. The current deadline is 6:45 p.m.

The council is scheduled to discuss the changes at its 3 p.m. work session and take a vote tonight. The changes were sought by the council to bring some civility back to meetings and to cut down on citizens making personal attacks against city staff.

Many individuals have addressed the council since the first of the year on hot button topics such as the controversial December arrest of Jacqueline Craig, a black woman, by a white police officer, and the lawsuit filed against the state of Texas over Senate Bill 4, also known as an “anti-sanctuaries cities” law.

The council could also table the matter to a later date.

Sandra Baker: 817-390-7727, @SandraBakerFWST

