Extra police patrolling Fort Worth area where naked man attacked jogger

Extra police are patrolling near a neighborhood where a naked man attacked a female jogger on Trinity Trails over the weekend, police said Tuesday.
Police also continued their search for the suspect, who fled the scene Saturday evening after the woman escaped from him.
The jogger ran to the Overton Woods neighborhood, where she called police for help.
Police said the suspect kicked the woman and punched her several times during the attack. A news release states that the woman was assaulted and a police report notes the case was a sexual assault.
The incident began about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, when police received a report of a man sitting on a bench in the 1800 block of Rogers Road. He had removed his shorts and ridden a bicycle naked, police said.
Officers could not find the suspect.
At about 6:12 p.m., a woman was jogging east on the south side of Trinity Trails when she saw a naked man sitting near a low water crossing, police said. She was just west of Edwards Ranch Road.
She turned and ran away, but the man got up, chased her down and assaulted her, police said in a news release.
Police described the suspect as a white man, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a thin build. He has short brown hair and no body hair.
Anyone with information should call police at 817-392-4359.
This report contains information from the Star-Telegram archives.
