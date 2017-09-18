Naked man kicked, punched female jogger on Trinity Trails, Fort Worth police say

A man who was seen riding a bicycle naked got off it and chased down a female jogger and assaulted her Saturday evening on Trinity Trails, police said.
The woman managed to escape her attacker and ran to the nearby Overton Woods subdivision where she called police.
Police asked for help Monday to locate and find the suspect.
The bizarre incident began about 5:45 p.m. Saturday when police received a report of a man sitting on a bench in the 1800 block of Rogers Road. He had removed his shorts and ridden a bicycle naked, police said.
Officers arrived, but they could not find the suspect.
At about 6:12 p.m., a woman was jogging east on the south side of Trinity Trails when she saw a naked man sitting down near a low water crossing, police said. She was just west of Edwards Ranch Road.
She turned around, but the man got up, chased her down and assaulted her, police said in a news release.
A police report, however, lists the incident as a sexual assault.
“The suspect kicked and hit the victim with a closed fist several times,” police spokesman Daniel Segura said Monday in an email. “Detectives are investigating if any other type of assault occurred.”
Police described the suspect as a white man, about 5-foot-10, with a thin build. He has short brown hair and no body hair.
Anyone with information should call police at 817-392-4359.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
