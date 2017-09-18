Maybe he was after the roasted strawberries? Naw. Ice cream burglar gets cash

Police were searching Monday for a man who broke into Melt Ice Cream on Magnolia Avenue over the weekend and took an undisclosed amount of money.
A cold case, indeed.
Melt Ice Cream posted a photo and video of the suspect on the company’s Facebook page in hopes of identifying the suspect. The photos and video came from a store surveillance camera.
“We were hoping when the alarm company called us at 3:30 a.m. he might have some late night cravings for our Whiskey Breakfast knowing it is in limited supply,” the Facebook post said. “Unfortunately he was just after cash.”
“Please help us in sharing his picture so we can bring justice to the #icecreamhater,” the post asks friends and followers.
The burglary occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the store at 1201 Magnolia Ave.
The burglar took money and equipment.
Police arrived at 4 a.m., and no suspect was in sight.
The store was open Sunday but it’s closed on Mondays.
For Melt fans, it will be open on Tuesday.
