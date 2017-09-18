More Videos

  Surveillance video of burglar at Melt Ice Creams

    Melt Ice Creams posted this video of a burglary suspect on its Facebook page over the weekend in hopes that someone could identify him.

Melt Ice Creams posted this video of a burglary suspect on its Facebook page over the weekend in hopes that someone could identify him.
Melt Ice Creams posted this video of a burglary suspect on its Facebook page over the weekend in hopes that someone could identify him. Melt Ice Creams Facebook page

Fort Worth

Maybe he was after the roasted strawberries? Naw. Ice cream burglar gets cash

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

September 18, 2017 12:50 PM

FORT WORTH

Police were searching Monday for a man who broke into Melt Ice Cream on Magnolia Avenue over the weekend and took an undisclosed amount of money.

A cold case, indeed.

Melt Ice Cream posted a photo and video of the suspect on the company’s Facebook page in hopes of identifying the suspect. The photos and video came from a store surveillance camera.

“We were hoping when the alarm company called us at 3:30 a.m. he might have some late night cravings for our Whiskey Breakfast knowing it is in limited supply,” the Facebook post said. “Unfortunately he was just after cash.”

“Please help us in sharing his picture so we can bring justice to the #icecreamhater,” the post asks friends and followers.

The burglary occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the store at 1201 Magnolia Ave.

The burglar took money and equipment.

Police arrived at 4 a.m., and no suspect was in sight.

The store was open Sunday but it’s closed on Mondays.

For Melt fans, it will be open on Tuesday.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

