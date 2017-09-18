Fort Worth closing Harvey shelter

Three weeks after the city opened the Wilkerson-Greines Athletic Center to house Hurricane Harvey evacuees, the shelter’s doors are closing.
City officials say they plan to bus dozens of evacuees from Port Arthur back to their homes today — and find hotel rooms for members of the 14 households that are staying in Tarrant County.
They hope to close the temporary shelter by 5 p.m. today.
“Port Arthur has indicated they are ready to receive residents,” said Aubrey Thagard, director of Fort Worth’s Neighborhood Services Department. “The evacuees are going to be returning this afternoon.”
Around 50 people are expected to get on the bus headed to southeast Texas, but about half have told city workers they plan on gathering whatever belongings they can find and come back to live in Tarrant County either temporarily or permanently.
As for the families not getting on the bus, they’ll move into hotels today with funding from Catholic Charities until their Federal Emergency Management Agency vouchers come in, said Whitney Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the Harvey shelter operations in Fort Worth.
Local charitable agencies are working together to find them jobs and more permanent housing.
“These people have chosen to relocate here,” she said.
Hurricane Harvey — a torrential storm that devastated some small beachside communities in the Coastal Bend before dumping more than 50 inches of rain on Houston in just a few days — hit Texas Aug. 25. Many evacuees came to Fort Worth from Port Arthur, which was flooded.
Shelter operations have been underway in Fort Worth for 22 days.
At the peak, more than 3,650 evacuees were staying in local hotels and another 247 were in the Wilkerson-Greines shelter.
Most have gone home. Some remain in area hotels, relying on FEMA vouchers.
Just 47 stayed at the shelter Sunday night, Rodriguez said.
“We’re dealing with individuals who lost everything,” Fire Chief Rudy Jackson recently told city council members. “They’re really just up in the air about what their tomorrow will be.”
Since the storm, local volunteers and city employees have worked together with the Red Cross, Catholic Charities and others, volunteering more than 11,000 hours on the shelter and helping to provide for those staying there.
They are still working to help people find more permanent housing.
The money the city spends on the emergency shelter — potentially around $1 million — should be reimbursed by the state.
That money pays for everything from salaries and overtime to necessities ranging from food to water to clothes for evacuees.
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
