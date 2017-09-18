Teen shows up at Fort Worth hospital with gunshot wound to wrist

A 19-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound early Monday, but he did not provide authorities with information about the shooter, police said.

The man was shot in the wrist, police said.

Police were summoned to Medical City Fort Worth at 900 8th Ave. shortly before 3:30 a.m.

The teen had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle, police said. He told authorities he was shot in the Handley Meadowbrook Community Center parking lot in east Fort Worth.

The teen did not provide any other details.