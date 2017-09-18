A teen showed up at a Fort Worth hospital with a gunshot wound early Monday, but he did not provide police with any details.
A teen showed up at a Fort Worth hospital with a gunshot wound early Monday, but he did not provide police with any details. Star-Telegram archives Courtesy
A teen showed up at a Fort Worth hospital with a gunshot wound early Monday, but he did not provide police with any details. Star-Telegram archives Courtesy

Fort Worth

Teen shows up at Fort Worth hospital with gunshot wound to wrist

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

September 18, 2017 10:47 AM

FORT WORTH

A 19-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound early Monday, but he did not provide authorities with information about the shooter, police said.

The man was shot in the wrist, police said.

Police were summoned to Medical City Fort Worth at 900 8th Ave. shortly before 3:30 a.m.

The teen had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle, police said. He told authorities he was shot in the Handley Meadowbrook Community Center parking lot in east Fort Worth.

The teen did not provide any other details.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

View More Video