Man found shot to death in a vehicle in the middle of a Fort Worth street

Police responding to a shooting call early Sunday found a man in a vehicle in the middle of Northwest 25th Street with a gunshot wound.

The man — identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website as Christian Romero, 33 — was pronounced dead at the scene. A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

A preliminary police report states that a caller reported just after 2:30 a.m. that someone had been shot in the head in the 3000 block of Northwest 25th Street.

Medical examiner records indicated Romero was found in front of his home. Other public documents show that he had previously lived elsewhere in Fort Worth and in Dallas.

Detectives did not release any other details on the shooting.

Police said there were no witnesses, and no one had been arrested in the shooting.