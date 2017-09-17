Fort Worth police found a man shot to death early Sunday in a vehicle in the middle of a street.
Fort Worth police found a man shot to death early Sunday in a vehicle in the middle of a street. McClatchy
Fort Worth police found a man shot to death early Sunday in a vehicle in the middle of a street. McClatchy

Fort Worth

Man found shot to death in a vehicle in the middle of a Fort Worth street

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

September 17, 2017 2:35 PM

FORT WORTH

Police responding to a shooting call early Sunday found a man in a vehicle in the middle of Northwest 25th Street with a gunshot wound.

The man — identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website as Christian Romero, 33 — was pronounced dead at the scene. A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

A preliminary police report states that a caller reported just after 2:30 a.m. that someone had been shot in the head in the 3000 block of Northwest 25th Street.

Medical examiner records indicated Romero was found in front of his home. Other public documents show that he had previously lived elsewhere in Fort Worth and in Dallas.

Detectives did not release any other details on the shooting.

Police said there were no witnesses, and no one had been arrested in the shooting.

More Videos

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6

Pause
Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 7 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 7

Fort Worth police use Taser on man who died in 2013 raid 2:55

Fort Worth police use Taser on man who died in 2013 raid

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:38

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Cole Hamels made two mistakes: two pitches to Justin Upton 0:51

Cole Hamels made two mistakes: two pitches to Justin Upton

Rangers manager Jeff Banister needs 'new dictionary' for Adrian Beltre 1:08

Rangers manager Jeff Banister needs 'new dictionary' for Adrian Beltre

Adrian Beltre jokes that he can homer deep as Joey Gallo 1:01

Adrian Beltre jokes that he can homer deep as Joey Gallo

Stephen Jones: NFL should be more efficient with investigations 1:19

Stephen Jones: NFL should be more efficient with investigations

Arlington High Colts are 3-0 and QB D'Montae Davis got them there 1:09

Arlington High Colts are 3-0 and QB D'Montae Davis got them there

  • Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6

    Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6

Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

View More Video