A 50-year-old man was killed early Saturday when he was struck by a hit-and-run motorist on an Interstate 35E service road, Denton police said.
Fort Worth

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run motorist on I-35E service road in Denton

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

September 17, 2017 1:44 PM

DENTON

A search continued Sunday for a hit-and-run motorist accused of striking and killing a 50-year-old man on an Interstate 35E service road, police said.

The victim, identified as John Myles of Denton, died early Saturday at the hospital, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website. He died from blunt force trauma from being hit by a vehicle.

A passing motorist called 911 shortly before 2:30 a.m. to report seeing the body of a man in the roadway near an I-35E exit ramp.

Parts from the vehicle were found at the scene, but authorities have not released any details.

Anyone with information should call police at 940-349-7941.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

